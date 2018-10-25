press release: Ultrazone Laser Tag will be hosting High Tech Happy Hour in conjunction with our bi-monthly Tastings & Tag event! Come enjoy some awesome fall inspired cocktails and brews from Yahara Bay Distillers, Wollersheim Distillery, Rockhound Brewing Co, and more! There will also be some yummy eats and, of course, laser tag! Come enjoy some great networking and great fun! For more information about High Tech Happy Hour visit their website at hthh.org.

Skip the Line! RSVP HERE with Eventbrite. Registering allows for fast and easy VIP registration the night of the event!

High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!