press release: Please join us as we kick off the 2019 Forward Festival and celebrate the 18th Anniversary of High Tech Happy Hour! Enjoy views of Lake Mendota from the Tripp Commons Deck while networking and enjoying complimentary beer and appetizers. The Anniversary Celebration is brought to you by your hosts, SupraNet Communications and Yahara Software

High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison, WI. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!