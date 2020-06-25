press release: We are excited to be transitioning back to our in-person High Tech Happy Hour at World of Beer in Middleton. Attendance will be limited to comply with Dane County's Phase II requirements so pre-registration is mandatory to attend. To observe safe practices, there will be no complimentary food. 2 complimentary beer tickets will be available to each attendee and food can be purchased from the menu.

We are recommending masks so please bring your own as we will not be providing them at this time. We will have hand sanitizer available at the check-in table and throughout the venue.

We look forward to seeing everyone on Thursday!

RSVP HERE to pre-register and confirm your spot. Tickets are Required.

High Tech Happy Hour is the premier networking event in Madison, WI. Since 2001, it has been our goal to bring people in the community together, to make connections, and to share ideas. Come and network with local business professionals, meet new people and enjoy the wonderful hospitality provided by our sponsors and venues. On the 3rd or 4th Thursday of each month, at a different location around Madison, HTHH takes place from 5-7pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Bring a friend!

High Tech Happy Hour is brought to you and hosted by SupraNet Communications and Yahara Software.