The High Water Drifters
American Legion Post 245, Cross Plains 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
press release: "Buckets of Rain" benefit concert for local flood relief. Bluegrass / country music provided by The High Water Drifters a band of local musicians gathered just for this event. Sunday September 23, 3 - 5:30PM at the Cross Plains Legion Hall. Refreshments will be available. All proceeds will benefit the State Bank of Cross Plains disaster recovery account.
American Legion Post 245, Cross Plains 2217 American Legion Drive, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
