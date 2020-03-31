Higher Education Cybersecurity: UW-Madison is Moving Forward

press release: About the event: Discover the first principles of the UW’s cybersecurity efforts and how those concepts are applied to the university’s top cybersecurity risks. You’ll learn practical tips and discuss where the worlds of privacy and security are heading.

The speaker: Bob Turner, chief information security officer, UW–Madison Information Technology, leads the development and delivery of a comprehensive information security and privacy program at UW–Madison. His team provides a full scope of information and cybersecurity services. He previously served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years as an enlisted telecommunications operator and then as a communications and information systems officer.

Free and open to all, but registration is strongly encouraged.