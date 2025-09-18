RSVP for Higher Education: Then, Now, Next

media release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison invites you to an engaging and timely discussion featuring Dr. Donna E. Shalala, renowned higher education and policy leader and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Monday, September 22, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Varsity Hall in Union South.

Dr. Shalala served as chancellor at UW-Madison from 1988 to 1993 prior to serving as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and later as a congresswoman in the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout her career, she meaningfully shaped public health policy, educational outcomes, and the academic community.

Drawing on her extensive experience, Dr. Shalala will share insights on the evolving higher education landscape and the university’s critical role in preparing the workforce and citizens of the future during a time of unprecedented change. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will facilitate this fireside chat with Dr. Shalala, which will also feature stories and offer opportunities for the audience to ask questions.

The event is free and includes a complimentary lunch. All members of our campus and Madison area community are encouraged to attend. Advance registration by September 18 is required as space is limited. A waitlist will not be offered, but a recording of the discussion will be available following the event. Closed captioning will be provided.