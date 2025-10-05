Higher Reasoning

Buy Tickets

Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center 2407 Allied Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53511

media release: Buddhism encourages us not just to believe, but to inquire deeply. The Buddha invited his students to question, examine, and see for themselves, and this teaching will explore the practice of higher reasoning—a way of refining our thinking so we can look beyond assumptions, cut through confusion, and recognize what is true. When guided by compassion and clarity, reasoning becomes more than logic—it becomes a tool for insight, freedom, and wise living.

Info

Joyful Path Meditation & Healing Center 2407 Allied Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53511
Lectures & Seminars, Special Interests
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Higher Reasoning - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Higher Reasoning - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Higher Reasoning - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Higher Reasoning - 2025-10-05 10:00:00 ical