Higher Reasoning
media release: Buddhism encourages us not just to believe, but to inquire deeply. The Buddha invited his students to question, examine, and see for themselves, and this teaching will explore the practice of higher reasoning—a way of refining our thinking so we can look beyond assumptions, cut through confusion, and recognize what is true. When guided by compassion and clarity, reasoning becomes more than logic—it becomes a tool for insight, freedom, and wise living.