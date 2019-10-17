Highland Spring Farm Tour

press release: Clean Lakes Alliance will be headed outside the city to visit one of our agricultural neighbors. Clean Lakes Alliance Farm Tours demonstrate effective conservation practices that, when implemented, help to protect soil and water quality across Dane County. Attendees will gain a better understanding of innovative land management practices.

The event is free to anyone who wants to come, but we ask that people register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/farm-tour-highland-spring- farm-registration-73969539885. The event is Thu, October 17, 2019 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Highland Spring Farm, 2586 Lalor Road, Oregon, WI 53575. For more information email info@cleanlakesalliance or call 608-255-1000.