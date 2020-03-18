Highly Selective College Admissions

press release: We all know about the 25 or so highly selective colleges in the country, and we've all read about how hard it is to get into these schools. In this Galin Chat we'll talk about the factors that are considered in highly selective admissions and how to strategically build college lists that include these colleges. Students considering "highly selectives" need to plan ahead to develop deep and distinctive applications and wide college lists with "good fit" alternatives. This Galin Chat is designed for parents of sophomores and juniors in high school.

Galin Chats are designed to help families better understand the college admissions process. Our counselors and essay coaches lend their expertise to the group with a mix of presentation and Q&A. These chats are free to the public and intended for parents only. Please RSVP at galined.com/galinchats. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@galined.com or 608-841-1053.