Highway 151

press release: Fun acoustic arrangements of a half century of great material, from Boomer-era gems to the present day. Pop, rock, blues-jazz, R&B/Motown, some alt-country and folk and bluegrass/Americana -- Beatles, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Sara Bareilles, Colbie Caillat, Morgan James, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, Fleetwood Mac, Springsteen, and many others. All covers, all the time :-), with lots of vocal harmonies. Free music at Fisher King! Free.