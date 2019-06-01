Highway 151

Lulu's 13 Pub 232 East Towne Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Free (on the patio).

press release: Fun acoustic arrangements of a half century of great material, from Boomer-era gems to the present day, with lots of vocal harmonies. Pop, rock, blues-jazz, R&B/Motown, some alt-country and folk and bluegrass/Americana -- Beatles, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Sara Bareilles, Colbie Caillat, Morgan James, Diana Ross, Temptations, Fleetwood Mac, Springsteen.... All covers, all the time :-).

Lulu's 13 Pub 232 East Towne Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-240-0127
