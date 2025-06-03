Highway 151

media release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is proud to bring back the perennial summer favorite: Lunch Time LIVE.

On Tuesdays - June through August—a FREE outdoor concert series will take place from noon-1pm on the King Street walkway of the Wisconsin Capitol. Chairs will be available, and blankets and lawn chairs are welcome on the lawn nearby. And don't forget to grab 'to-go' lunch at dozens of downtown restaurants.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made by 9:30 a.m. based on radar and a cancellation notice posted to Downtown Madison social channels and website.