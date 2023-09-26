media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements on WIS 78 from North Junction County H in Moscow to County E in Mounty Horeb, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a brief presentation at 5:15 p.m., at Perry Town Hall, 10084 County A, Mount Horeb. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This 11.14-mile project will resurface WIS 78 between County H and County E. Additional improvements include updating curb ramps and replacing guardrail along the project corridor. WIS 78 will remain open during construction under flagging operations. Construction is currently anticipated for 2027.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt at (608) 243-5995, cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Cody Kammerzelt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Cody Kammerzelt at least three working days prior to the meeting.