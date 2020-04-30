Highwaymen Live

press release: Back by Popular Demand! The Greatest supergroup in country music history, the original Highwaymen, formed in 1985, consisted of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. This recreation (with Willie, Waylon and Johnny) of that amazing, never to be seen again band continues the legacy. 11:30 am dinner, 1 pm show on 4/30 & 5/1; 5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time on 5/2. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).