Hike and Brew

media release: Enjoy the leisurely hike to Picnic Point with our fun, energetic staff who will guide you on all the knows of the land all the way back to Memorial Union.

After the hike, enjoy a beverage at the historic Der Rathskeller! Your beverage is included in your registration rate.

Those 21 and over can enjoy an alcoholic beverage, so please bring your ID. Those under 21 will have just as much fun and can enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage. $20.

See website for more information and meetup location.