Hike with Mike & Grace: Welsh Hills Prairie

press release: Join us for a series of naturalist-led hikes on the landscape that inspired Frank Lloyd Wright. This hike will highlight southwestern Wisconsin’s geology, flora, and fauna as you take in the fresh air and scenic views.

Admission: Free

Reserve Tickets: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/ book/taliesinpreservation/ items/329915/calendar/2021/09/

9/29/21 Welsh Hills Prairie 4:00-5:30 pm (difficult): Meets at the Welsh Hills trailhead in the upper parking lot of the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center.

10/20/21 Phoebe Point 4:00-5:30 pm (intermediate): Meets at the Phoebe Point trailhead on County Hwy C.