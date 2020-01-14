Hiking Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail

press release: On January 14 from 6:30 - 8 pm Amy from Ice Age Trail Alliance will be discussing the unique trail that resides within the boundaries of the State of Wisconsin. The Ice Age Trail is a 1,200 mile long hiking trail found entirely within the state of Wisconsin! Join REI and Ice Age Trail Alliance staff member Amy Lord at Delta Beer Lab, grab a brew and learn about the best hikes along the trail! Amy will also give you tips for backpacking, whether it be for a day or months, and highlights on Wisconsin cheese and brewpubs along the way. You'll leave with maps and information suited to scratch that hiking itch.

Event is free to the public but does require registration.

Register for the event at:

https://www.rei.com/events/ 94601/hiking-wisconsins-ice- age-trail-at-delta-beer-lab/ 265059