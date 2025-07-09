media release: Salon Piano Series concert. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door, and $10 student tickets.

Internationally acclaimed artist Hilda Huang will play clavichord, harpsichord, organ, and piano during the Saturday concert (7:30 pm) and she will give a demonstration of those instruments with commentary on Sunday (3 pm). She will play works by Bach, Forqueray, and D’Anglebert.