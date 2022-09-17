Hill & Valley Antique Auto & Americana Show

media release: Every year the Wisconsin Capital Model T Ford Club hosts the Hill & Valley Antique Auto & Americano Show at Baer Park in Cross Plains, Wisconsin. As always the event is free to the public. Show car registration fee is $10 for the first vehicle and $5 for each additional vehicle. The highlight of the show is the one hour driving tour through majestic local hills and valleys. There are many attractions for you to enjoy while you are at Bear Park. You may want to check out a few of the historical demonstrations taking place throughout the day to get a glimpse of how blacksmithing, telegraphy, spinning and quilting were done in the past. Don't forget to check out the shopping and local artists near the pavilion!

There will be a pancake breakfast available from 6:45 till 10:15 in the morning. Lunch will get underway at 10:30 a.m. which will include delicious burgers, hot dogs, and brats. Please don't miss the sweet corn cooked with the steam of an antique steam tractor at the concession stand. For those with a sweet tooth you won't want to leave without enjoying a piece of homemade pie.

Please feel free to check out our club website to see some more videos and pictures from past shows.

www.wicapitalmodeltclub.com

There are many lodging options in the Middleton area which is about 5 to 6 mi east of Cross Plains. For more information and details please refer to

visitmiddleton.com.