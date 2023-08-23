Hill & Valley Exploration Tour Kickoff

× Expand Lisa M. Buttonow The scene framed at a past Hill and Valley Exploration Tour.

Events and open house tours celebrating rural living, 10 am-4 pm (hours vary at some locations), 9/16-17 & 23-24, Richland and Sauk counties; kickoff 5:30-7:30 pm, 8/23, Reedsburg City Park, with music by Cougar Wagon.

media release: The Hill & Valley Exploration Tour: a celebration of rural living is kicking off with a party in city park! Cougar Wagon will be providing the entertainment. The Branding Iron will be there with their amazing wood-fired oven pizza. There will be an ice cream fundraiser for the Hill & Valley Exploration Tour, and you will get a sneak preview of the Hill & Valley Exploration Tour's auction items!

The Hill & Valley Exploration Tour occurs on the last two full weekends of September where local rural businesses, farms, and restaurants roll out the red carpet for you! Meet the people who grow your food, find hidden gems, eat at really good restaurants with excellent food, and travel the gorgeous roads of Sauk, Richland and Juneau Counties! See you soon!!

This event is sponsored in part by Compeer Financial! Thank you, Compeer

https://www.facebook.com/ events/296229819757389