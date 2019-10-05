Hill & Valley Exploration Tour

Google Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00

press release: The Hill and Valley Exploration Tour: A celebration of rural living is a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant and resilient small farm economy of Northern Sauk and Richland Counties! On the tour you can easily find local food and art producers, learn about the changing face of rural America, dine at a true Farm‐to‐Fork country eatery, find hidden gems, and visit a historic Folk Art site. Don’t forget to bring your cooler to hold all your farm fresh purchases, an extra sweater, and the mud boots; this is country fun — rain or shine!

Info

Special Events
608-571-4077
Google Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-12 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hill & Valley Exploration Tour - 2019-10-13 00:00:00