press release: Hillary Rodham Clinton is the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party. She served as the 67th Secretary of State—from January 21, 2009, until February 1, 2013—after nearly four decades in public service advocating on behalf of children and families as an attorney, First Lady and Senator. She is a wife, mother and grandmother.

WHAT: Tickets for Milwaukee go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 6. Visit www. HillaryClintonBookTour.com to register to receive an invitation along with the presale password to purchase tickets before the September 18 general public on sale. IAE cautions against purchasing tickets from any source other than the official online box office. The official link for Milwaukee is available at www.HillaryClintonBookTour. com

ABOUT: For the first time, Hillary Clinton reveals what she was thinking and feeling during one of the most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections in history. Now free from the constraints of running, Hillary takes you inside the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman nominated for president in an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference and an opponent who broke all the rules.

In cities across the US, Hillary will pull the curtain back on a story that’s personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny. She’ll take audiences with her on a first-person journey, and bring you a highly personal perspective on what happened during the election, and what’s next. What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss and be engaged in the future of our country.