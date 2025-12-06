media release: From face melting guitar solos to dual lead singers, Hillbilly Rocketship gives it everything they've got. Keeping the crowd energized and entertained, Hillbilly Rocketship covers a variety of country, rock, and pop hits throughout the decades from Luke Combs to AC/DC and Taylor Swift. Founded in 2022, Hillbilly Rocketship quickly caught the ears of music lovers across the Midwest. Within two years of their first show, Hillbilly Rocketship played many fairs and festivals, including their debut at Country Fest, and opening for country music icon Travis Tritt. If you live in the Midwest, be sure to keep an eye out for Hillbilly Rocketship shows near you!