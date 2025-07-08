Hilldale Hijinks

media release: Let the wiggles (and the giggles) begin! Join us on The Green for a series of fun-filled mornings made just for the littles. Each week brings a new theme, new activity, and plenty of ways for kids ages 3–7 to move, play, and make a little summer magic.

Pre-registration is required and costs $5 per child, per event— proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. Space is limited.

Feeling extra generous? Bring a school supply from the list below to donate, and your kiddo will score an exclusive Hilldale bucket hat—perfectly sized for stylish little heads. (While supplies last)

Tuesday, July 8: Cookies & Creativity with Sur La Table

Tiny aprons, big imagination! Join Sur La Table on The Green for Cookies & Creativity, a hands-on workshop made just for little bakers. Kids will decorate their own cookie with colorful icing and sprinkles, then design a custom chef hat to take home—because every great baker needs a great look.

It’s the perfect recipe for smiles, sugar, and a sprinkle of creative fun. All materials provided—just bring your mini chef and get ready to create!

Tuesday, July 22: Hero Hangout: Stories, Selfies, & Supermasks

Calling all caped crusaders, tiny titans, and pint-sized protectors! Join us at Hilldale for a super-charged morning of hero fun. Kids will get to hang out with a few real-deal superheroes, hear their origin stories straight from the source (spoiler alert: lots of kindness and courage), snap some iconic selfies, and craft their very own super mask to take home.

Tuesday, August 5: Mini Maestros with the Badger Band

Strike up the band—mini edition! Join members of the iconic UW Badger Band on The Green for a musical morning made for kids. Little ones will get an up-close intro to real band instruments, learn what makes them sound so cool, and enjoy a live mini concert just for them.

After the show, it’s their turn to shine! Kiddos can try out pint-sized instruments and march to their own beat.

Please note that by taking part in this event, you grant the event organizers full rights to use the images resulting from photography/video filming. If you do not wish to be photographed, please let the staff and/or photographer know.

