press release: Hilldale is gearing up for a family-friendly Halloween celebration happening Oct. 30 from 3:00-5:00pm on The Green!

Here’s what you can look forward to at Hilldale-o-ween on The Green:

· DJ spinning Halloween favorites for a dance party

· Meet & greet Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and Evil Queen from Snow White

· Lawn games

· Kids in costume eat free with purchase of adult entrée at Café Hollander (Oct. 29-30)

· Halloween-themed craft station, spooky tattoo station & small treat bags (while supplies last), courtesy of Creando Explorertorium, 2:30-4:30pm on The Green

· Madison Circus Space performances of “Thriller”

· Performances around the center by Redefined, a UW-Madison co-ed a cappella group

Halloween costume contest: Categories include: Best individual child costume, best individual adult costume, best group costume, best dog costume, most creative costume. Each category winner will receive $100 to the Hilldale business of his/her choice.