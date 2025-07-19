Hilldale Summer Sidewalk Sale

media release: Soak up the savings—and the sun—at Hilldale’s Summer Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 19. Shops will spill into the sunshine with sweet surprises.Bop along to live music while you browse. It’s the perfect excuse to bring your bestie, your pup, and your most dramatic sun hat.

Live music on The Green from 11 AM – 12 PM

Live music on The Plaza from Justin Raudebush from 3 – 5 PM in The Plaza

Face painting on The Green from 11 AM – 1 PM

Makeup touch ups and skincare consultations at BlueMercury

Willow & Weld pop-up at J. McLaughlin from 12 – 4 PM

Make a Free Mini Summer Travel Journal at Paper Source

Samples Spicy Tuna, Cilantro Chicken, Curry Coconut Shrimp, and Power Ginger Tofu from FreshFin