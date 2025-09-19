media release: Hillside Prairie Sanctuary property is Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance’s newest sanctuary!

Join us for a special opportunity to explore its 348 acres during our Open House Days. On September 19 and 20 between 7am and 7pm, we will have a SoWBA staff person on site to welcome you, give you a map, suggest a few hiking trails to explore independently, and answer your questions.

This is a wonderful property near Cambridge, Wisconsin that been a working farm for 200 years. For the last three decades, the property was a hay farm, with delayed haying to allow nesting birds to fledge. As a result, the property has a wonderful abundance of Bobolinks and other grassland birds.

Hillside Prairie Sanctuary Open House Days

Friday, September 19, 2025 7:00 AM - Saturday, September 20, 20257:00 PM

Hillside Prairie Sanctuary, Cambridge area, WI United States