Hillside Prairie Sanctuary Open House

media release: Hillside Prairie Sanctuary, 1813 Hillside Road, Cambridge, is our newest sanctuary and we are excited for you to explore it! During this open house event, celebrating the wonderful Bobolink and other grassland species, we will have staff on site from 7am-5pm to welcome you, make suggestions for where to hike, take you on a birding walk, a wagon ride, and more.

Schedule of Events:

7am-5pm, independent hiking and birdwatching. No limit or registration required.

8-10am, Bobolink walk with Carolyn Byers. Limit: 20 people

10am-12pm, nature walk with Jessie Seiders. Limit: 20 people

10:30-11:30am, art on the prairie with Carolyn Byers. Limit: 15 people

10:30, 1:30, 3:00, and 4:00 wagon ride for a tour of the 280 acre grassland at Hillside Prairie Sanctuary with Mark Martin. Limit: 20 people per wagon ride

1:30 and 3:00pm, walking history presentation about the land use over time beginning with the Ho-Chunk Nation, land seizure and treaty, Norwegian settlers, and Gunnulson family with Rob Nurre. Limit: 20 people

2:00-4:30pm, visitor access to the East Koshkonong Church, which Gunnel Olson (David’s great grandfather) helped design and build. This church is across the street from Jean’s Prairie on the north side of the sanctuary. No limit or registration required

2:15-4:45pm, history of the dugout conversations, with Peg Sullivan, Co-President of the Cambridge Historic School Museum, and David Gunnulson. Peg and David will be at the dugout to share stories. People can walk or ride the wagon to the dugout from Sprouting Acres. No limit or registration required

2:00-4:45pm, prairie restoration and land management with Emma Raasch, Goose Pond Sanctuary’s land steward. No limit or registration required

3:00-4:30pm, using iNaturalist to document species at Hillside Prairie with Jim Otto, volunteer community scientist. Limit: 6 people

3:00-4:30pm, bird walk to enjoy the summer birds of Hillside Prairie with Cayla Matte, Goose Pond Sanctuary staff. Limit: 20 people

PLUS: From 5:00-7:00 we are also hosting a member appreciation event for Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance members at Sprouting Acres Pizza Farm, adjacent to Hillside Prairie Sanctuary. Members are welcome to register to attend using this link!

ACCESSIBILITY:

An outdoor, electric-powered wheelchair will be on site and available for you to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wagon tours are designed to allow you access to the prairie while seated on bench-style seats in a large, covered metal wagon pulled by a truck. There is space and a ramp for a wheelchair on this wagon.

Porta-potties will be available on site during the event.

The parking lot is small but level. We anticipate having the lot be graveled before the event, but otherwise will be mowed grass. Space will be reserved in the parking lot for one handicap vehicle.

Registration is not required, but helpful to secure your spot in a scheduled activity.

Activities that do not require registration include independent hiking around the sanctuary and the 2:00-4:45 informational session with Emma Raasch about prairie restoration.