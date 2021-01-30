ONLINE: Hip-Hop in the Heartland

UW Professional Learning and Community Education and Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives event.

press release: Typically each spring and summer, UW-Madison’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and School of Education team up to offer educators and community leaders an opportunity to connect hip hop as both an art form and an instructional tool to improve the academic success of students who remain marginalized in our schools.

Hip Hop in the Heartland draws from educational theories such as socio-cultural theory, culturally relevant pedagogy, critical race theory, and hip hop and social justice pedagogies.

Participants learn proven, hands-on techniques to develop lesson plans and strengthen their course study, as well as create a platform from which they will understand the scope of hip hop history, culture and politics.

The spring seminar is generally offered in April as a one day seminar, while the summer institute spans across three to four days in July to dive deeper into the topics outlined below. In 2021 the seminar will include programs on January 30, March 20, and May 22, 2021.