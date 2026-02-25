media release: Written by: Vernell Cauley, Cordero Jones & Greg Doby

Directed by: Vernell Cauley

Hip-Hop Jesus is a powerful, modern stage play that blends hip-hop culture, spoken word, rap, and dramatic theater to tell the story of Jesus Christ in a raw, urban, present-day world. It brings the Gospel to the streets—showing redemption, identity, and transformation through music, dance, and real-life struggles—so that a new generation can see that Jesus still saves, heals, and restores today.

Performed on the Drury Stage.