Hip-Hop Jesus
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Written by: Vernell Cauley, Cordero Jones & Greg Doby
Directed by: Vernell Cauley
Hip-Hop Jesus is a powerful, modern stage play that blends hip-hop culture, spoken word, rap, and dramatic theater to tell the story of Jesus Christ in a raw, urban, present-day world. It brings the Gospel to the streets—showing redemption, identity, and transformation through music, dance, and real-life struggles—so that a new generation can see that Jesus still saves, heals, and restores today.
Performed on the Drury Stage.