Hip-Hop Jesus

Buy Tickets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Written by: Vernell Cauley, Cordero Jones & Greg Doby

Directed by: Vernell Cauley

Hip-Hop Jesus is a powerful, modern stage play that blends hip-hop culture, spoken word, rap, and dramatic theater to tell the story of Jesus Christ in a raw, urban, present-day world. It brings the Gospel to the streets—showing redemption, identity, and transformation through music, dance, and real-life struggles—so that a new generation can see that Jesus still saves, heals, and restores today.

Performed on the Drury Stage.

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
608-661-9696
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hip-Hop Jesus - 2026-04-05 19:00:00 ical