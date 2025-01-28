Hip-Hop Music Community Listening Event

media release: Join us for the Hip Hop Music Community Listening Session & Open Mic, hosted by MAMA (Madison Area Music Association), on Tuesday, January 28 at Gamma Ray Bar in Madison!

The evening will begin with an engaging community discussion starting at 6:00 pm, where local Hip Hop artists, producers, DJs, venue owners, and others from the scene will come together to talk about the strengths, challenges, and opportunities within our local Hip Hop community. We’ll also discuss ways to continue growing and supporting each other in this creative space.

At 7:00 pm, we’ll open the floor for an open mic session—a chance to showcase your talent and connect with fellow creatives.

We invite everyone from the Hip Hop community and beyond to join us! Your voice matters, and we want to create an inclusive environment where everyone can come together and contribute to the conversation.

Whether you’re an artist, producer, DJ, or music lover, we’d love for you to be there. This is an excellent opportunity to meet and connect with others in the scene, share ideas, and help shape the future of the local Hip Hop community.

Don’t miss out—mark your calendar and bring a friend!

See you at Gamma Ray Bar!