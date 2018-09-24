press release: The Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives, which houses the First Wave Hip Hop and Urban Arts Learning Community, will be hosting a viewing party of Wisconsin Public Television’s new documentary, Hip Hop U: The First Wave Scholars in the Masley Media Room of the first floor Red Gym, from 7 - 8 p.m. on Monday September 24, 2018. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with time for food and mingling before the documentary starts.

Immediately following the screening, the First Wave Program will be opening up the space for a talk back with featured First Wave students as well as current students and alumni of the program. The talk back will be lightly facilitated and can range from questions about the film to inquiries about the First Wave Program from student perspectives.

This event is free and open to the public! To supplement the event, there will be complimentary light snacks and beverages.

https://www.facebook.com/events/309322366466746/