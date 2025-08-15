media release: Friday, August 15, 2025, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, James Madison Park

This August, as Madison braces for the annual chaos of student move-outs and mass apartment turnovers, Hippie Christmas Fest is a creative strategy session, community festival, and mutual aid hub that brings Madison together to share resources.

WHO

Madison Tenant Power

Art Lit Lab

Dane County Homeless Justice Initiative

Housing activists

College students and unhoused neighbors

Madison community leaders and electeds

And many more…

WHAT

MUTUAL AID - Free food, school supplies, clothes, books, and more at the Really Really Free Market organized by 50501 WI - Madison.

WORKSHOPS - Hands-on skill-shares and organizing sessions on tenant defense, repairs, gardening, and how to plug in to local groups.

MUSIC & CULTURE - Live bands, DJs, upcycled art, crafts, and tabling from grassroots orgs.

WHY

“Hippie Christmas” is what locals call the mad scramble of lease turnovers on August 15, when furniture piles up on the curb and student renters are displaced.

In a city where August 15 marks a peak in housing precarity (what students call the “day of homelessness”), we are drawing attention to the waste created by Madison’s annual rental churn.

OUR GOALS

Mobilize tenants, students, and unhoused residents around self-defense and rent control

Bring the joy through free resources, hands-on skill-shares, and radical cultural programming

We’re still looking for volunteers, tabling organizations, and supply donors! Next planning meeting: Wednesday, July 16 @ 6:00 PM. Email mtp@madisontenantpower.org for more info.