Hippie Holiday Market

to

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Come sip & shop at the Hippie Holiday Market happening on December 10! A curated pop up market hosted by Camille Sopa, Emma Collert, & Megan Stout. Our focus for this market is to spotlight local, friendly makers across several different crafts for a festive and holiday fair.

Hippie Holiday Market will take place inside at the wonderful Delta Beer Lab from 10am to 4pm.

Raffle fundraiser with 100% of proceeds being donated to OutReach: An LGBTQ+ Community Center located in Madison, committed to equity and quality of life for all LGBTQ+ people through community building, health and human services, and economic, social, and racial justice advocacy.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and we can’t wait to see you! More information coming very soon!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1493830821405313/

Info

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-640-4500
to
