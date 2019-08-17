press release: HippieFest-The Experience” is a two-day music event featuring 22 bands as part of the festival experience. The festival will be held on August 17-18, 2019, in Somerset at the Somerset Amphitheater. This event also celebrates and honors the 50th year anniversary of Woodstock. Information, event registrations and ticket sales can be found at www.hippiefestexperience.com

Come hear the music of the '60s and '70s in pristine country surrounded by nature, pristine trees, the river, fun activities, food, drink and lots of music. Listen to the genuine soulful and psychedelic licks, riffs and rhythms of the music, that formed a movement and set an era in history that still touches us all today. The music fused with profound lyrics of peace, love and protest, a culture within a culture.

Included in the lineup are Shawn Phillips, Leon Hendrix (The brother of Jimi Hendrix ), Oz Yanez, Al Stone, Commander Cody and the East Coast Airmen, Diamonds & Dreams, Lehamore-Hudson, Tom Hipps, Joe Flip, Highway 36, Chris Synder, Record High, Courtney Yasmineh, After Memphis, Judge Not, Simply Leland, and the Mark Cameron Band.

Musicians will be coming in from all over. This festival is the first in the upper mid-west that will bring people together from all around the country and Canada. The festival will present ten national bands some of which played at Woodstock, and twelve local bands.

In connection with the spirit of the two day event a portion of the ticket purchases and a percentage of the sponsors funding will go to several non-profit organizations focused on services and support for military veterans, youth at risk and the arts which include the American Cancer Society, The American Legion Post 96, Saluting Communities Heroes, and Welcome Home dot Vet.