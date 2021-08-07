Hippies on a Hill
Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Let's stick it to the powers that be in a massive demonstration of love, peace, music, and maybe a little mischief. ;)
This community event will take place on the Capitol grass at State Street (across from the Wisconsin Historical Museum) at 10am during the farmers' market.
All are welcome! Bring blankets and instruments if you have them, or just show up and enjoy the music, dancing and love.
Info
