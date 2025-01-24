× Expand Microtone Media Angela Puerta is a member of Hips Don't Lie. Angela Puerta is a member of Hips Don't Lie.

(2024 Isthmus pick) Shakira has been a constant presence on music charts around the world since the 1995 release of her third album, Pies Descalzos. In 2024 she remains one of music’s biggest superstars, and unlikely to appear in Madison anytime soon…which is where Hips Don’t Lie comes in. The Madison-based tribute band makes its official club debut with this concert. Fronted by singer-songwriter Angela Puerta (a native of Colombia), the band also includes Johan Galindo (congas), Dave Randall (drums), Kyle Rightley (guitar), and Joshua Velazquez (bass). Be ready to dance the night away.