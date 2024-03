Hips Don't Lie (Shakira tribute), Madison Drive

media release: Hips Don’t Lie is a dynamic five-piece ensemble based in Madison. The band utilizes electronic melodies to replicate all the rich sounds produced by Shakira. The band covers popular songs such as ‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ ‘Loca,’ ‘Waka Waka,’ and ‘Whenever, Wherever.’ Members of the band: Angela Puerta (vocals originally from Colombia), Joshua Velazquez (bass originally from Puerto Rico), Kyle Rightley (guitar originally from Madison), Dave Randall (drums originally from Lake Geneva), Johan Galindo (congas originally from Colombia).