Hiring Your First Employee
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Your business is starting to grow and now you are ready to hire your first employee. Avoid common small business HR mistakes. In this class you will learn: most common HR laws, steps for successful recruitment, and the difference between and employee and an independent contractor.
NO FEE to register
To register, contact WWBIC at 608.257.5450 or visit wwbic.com to learn more about other educational entrepreneurial classes. Offered by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce (MBCC), in partnership with WWBIC.
