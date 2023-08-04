× Expand Hirt Alpert

media release: Live from the Wonderground: Hirt Alpert (August 4, 5-8 pm)

Join MCM for a night of music, dancing, food, and drink for all ages in the Wonderground. Bask in bold and brassy tunes from Hirt Alpert, a local Al Hirt and Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass tribute band. Don’t forget to stick around for a Drop in the Bucket mini-set, performed by more local artists and staged in our Giant Bucket.

Admission is pay-what-you-can, no registration needed. Enjoy our cash bar with grown-up beverages and non-alcoholic options. Munch on light snacks available for purchase from our Camper Concessions. This concert is for ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ alike–kids are welcome, but not required.