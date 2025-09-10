media release:

Hispania American Show: A Live Celebration of Latin American Culture (9:50 AM – 11:00 AM)

Hispania American Show is a dynamic, live cultural experience that celebrates the heart and soul of Latin America through music and dance. With a live band and professional dancers on stage, this show is designed to ignite curiosity, joy, and cultural pride in students of all ages.

The journey begins in Cuba with the infectious rhythm of the Cha Cha Cha, then travels through the iconic sounds of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the passionate Tango of Argentina, featuring hits like La Llorona, Gota Fría and Con Calma. Each piece is thoughtfully choreographed and performed live, blending education and entertainment into a vibrant cultural showcase.

Spanish Heritage Show: Experience Spain, Live the Passion (11:15 AM – 12:25 PM)

Spanish Heritage Show, an exciting educational performance crafted to inspire students’ appreciation of Spain’s rich culture.

Our engaging production features a talented cast delivering authentic, captivating performances through vibrant live music and traditional dances such as Pasodoble, Zambra, Rumba, Asturias, and Bulería. Students are immersed in Spain’s cultural essence as iconic elements like the fan, shawl, and castanets are showcased.

Highlighting interactive participation, the program invites audiences to actively experience and connect with the rhythms, sounds, and heritage of Spain. It is more than a show; it is an unforgettable educational journey that brings Spanish history and traditions vividly to life.

For additional information contact the Hispanic Flamenco Ballet:

Toll Free (800) 435-8687 / (305) 420-6622 / FAX (305) 420-6619

and info@flamencoballet.com.