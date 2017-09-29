RSVP for Hispanic Heritage Luncheon

press release:

Wednesday, October 11, 11:30-1:00pm

In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, La Movida 1480AM, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, and the Latino Chamber of Commerce will host the 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration at Monona Terrace. Consul Julián Adem Díaz de León of the Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee will give a special message on the occasion of this celebration. The 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration is an opportunity for La Movida to honor seven outstanding Madisonians for their work in the community.

Community Institution of the Year: Madison Metropolitan School District - Jennifer Cheatham, Ed. D., Superintendent

Madison Metropolitan School District - Jennifer Cheatham, Ed. D., Superintendent Community Leader of the Year: Jessica Cavazos - President and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce

Jessica Cavazos - President and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Achievement of the Year: Jason González - Mayor, City of Fitchburg

Jason González - Mayor, City of Fitchburg The Amigo Award: Damon Zumwalt - Owner and Promoter of Los Dells Festival

Damon Zumwalt - Owner and Promoter of Los Dells Festival Hispanic Entrepreneurs of the Year: Dr. Daniel and Scarlett Tataje - Owners of Middleton Family Dental

Dr. Daniel and Scarlett Tataje - Owners of Middleton Family Dental Making a Difference Award: Verónica Figueroa - Executive Director, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence

Verónica Figueroa - Executive Director, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence Believe and Succeed Award: Lilliam Post - Bilingual and Educational Coordinator, Catholic Multicultural Center

This is a FREE event with limited space. Please RSVP with meal restrictions to María López via email: maria.lopez@lamovidaradio.com by September 29, 2017.