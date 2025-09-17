media release: Welcome to Hispanic Heritage Month at the Wisconsin state Capitol! Join us at this exciting in-person event celebrating the rich culture and traditions of the Hispanic community. Immerse yourself in vibrant music, delicious food, colorful art, and engaging activities. Come and learn about the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our state's history and culture. This event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with others and celebrate diversity. Don't miss out on this unique experience at the Wisconsin State Capitol!