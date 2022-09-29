Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

press release: Join us for a celebration with our local Hispanic community. Enjoy free admission 5–8 pm and a multisensory sampling of food, music, art, and dance.

Advance tickets recommended, no longer required

All visitors to Madison Children’s Museum can purchase walk-up tickets for same-day play. Come right up to the admissions desk for your tickets to learn, explore, and have fun.

Walk-up admission is subject to capacity limits; advance reservations via online tickets are still available and will guarantee entry.

On extremely busy days we may temporarily limit admission to those with advance tickets. Most days and times we anticipate that walk-up tickets will be available.