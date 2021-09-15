Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

press release: You are cordially invited to attend an open house for The Latino Chamber of Commerce. Have you ever wondered how we deliver services? Or have you ever wanted to put a face with the names of the people who serve you? We would be delighted if you could stop by from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday , September 15, 2021, so we can mingle, discuss your needs, and answer any questions. We will be serving drinks and appetizers. Attire is business casual. Please RSVP to info@lccwi.org with the names of the guests who will be attending. We look forward to hearing from you. — at Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) will mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration to announce key programs and events as part of its mission to support the arts, culture, businesses, and education initiatives. The WLCC will kick off the month-long celebration with a mariachi group at the Open House ceremony from noon until 3:00 pm at 2881 Commerce Park Drive in Fitchburg, WI.

As a pro-Latino organization, the WLCC embraces Hispanic Heritage Month as a time to commemorate the rich roots, tradition, and culture that Latinos bring to Dane County and Wisconsin. National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the vibrancy that Latino cultures make through the US and its influence on everyday life. It is exalted in its enduring economic contributions and affluence. WLCC recognizes this economic growth by the extreme growth of its membership and will announce its first Revolving Loan Fund, called PROSPERA. With support from both private and public partners, the PROSPERA Revolving Loan Fund will support Latino-owned enterprises who have seen obstacles in accessing funding through traditional pipelines. “We are so excited to start a new culturally inclusive loan fund which will allow us to cultivate channels for access to capital to Wisconsin’s small or historically disadvantage Latino-owned businesses”, said Ramon Ortiz, Chair of Wisconsin Economic Development Foundation, the WLCC’s Foundation. “This Latino focused Revolving Loan Fund is an important component in our work to provide affordable loans for the business community looking to scale”, stated Victor Villacrez, newly appointed Chairman of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber.

This Revolving Loan Fund will be made available through loan participation, syndications, and referral opportunities with nonprofit lenders and banks. Direct loans will be provided to support small businesses in Wisconsin alongside $50,000 in seed funding matched from the CUNA Mutual Group, and $50,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Foundation. The WLCC will continue increasing its loan programs with support from local bank partnerships under the leadership of its Loan Committee chair and longtime leader Oscar Mireles. “We are honored to have strong partners who value our Latino communities and the importance of their presence and how we invest in their long-term wealth. We must find solutions to provide ways for these businesses to overcome setbacks brought on by COVID. This is one of our Boards core priorities moving forward”, said Jessica Cavazos, CEO of the WLCC.

The WLCC will continue to highlight Hispanic population growth, purchasing power, and economic impact. More details regarding a Latino art fair, a new workforce economic initiative, a youth economic navigator program, and other networking events and strategic partnerships will be announced during this month-long celebration.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a nationwide celebration of the many contributions to our nation and those who trace their roots to Spanish-speaking countries. The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover 30 days starting on Sept. 15 and ending on Oct. 15.