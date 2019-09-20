Hispanic Heritage Month Open House

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  The Wisconsin Historical Society is partnering with the Madison Latino Chamber of Commerce to host a Hispanic Heritage Month Open House on Friday, September 20.

Doors Open at 5:00pm with the program to begin at 6:30pm.

Included in the event is food, live entertainment, museum & archival collections, and other society department booths.

Keynote Speakers: Jesus Salas & Sergio Gonzalez

For more information, email: tanika.apaloo@wisconsinhistory.org

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
608-264-6555
