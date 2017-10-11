press release: PUBLIC MEETING: FIRST SETTLEMENT AND MANSION HILL

LOCAL HISTORIC DISTRICT ORDINANCE REVISIONS

The City of Madison is in the process of reviewing and updating the historic district ordinance standards for each of the 5 local historic districts. A series of 3 public meetings will be held in each district. The first of these meetings for the First Settlement and Mansion Hill Historic Districts will be held on Wednesday, October 11 (please see meeting details below).

First Settlement: Wednesday, October 11 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Mansion Hill: Wednesday, October 11 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Both meetings will be at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin Street

This first meeting will provide an opportunity for property owners and other interested parties to discuss issues and opportunities for improvement regarding the current ordinance with the consultant team and City staff.

TO RECEIVE NOTICES OF FUTURE MEETINGS IN YOUR DISTRICT BY EMAIL, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND SUBSCRIBE AT: www.cityofmadison.com/ historicpreservationplan

Historic Preservation Planner: Amy Scanlon, ascanlon@ cityofmadison.com

District 6 Alder (First Settlement): Marsha Rummel, district6@ cityofmadison.com

District 2 Alder (most of Mansion Hill): Ledell Zellers, district2@ cityofmadison.com

District 4 Alder (part of Mansion Hill): Michael Verveer, district4@ cityofmadison.com