Historic Madison 50th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Historic Madison is 50!

To celebrate this milestone the Board of Historic Madison will be hosting a very special program on Sunday, October 15, at Evjue Commons at Olbrich Gardens.

Former mayors Sue Bauman, Joe Sensenbrenner and Dave Cieslewicz will discuss how their administrations reflected and affected Madison history. The panel will be moderated by Madison historian and author and HMI board member Stu Levitan.

HMI members are invited to attend and bring guests.

To help us plan this event, if you are inclined to attend please email Mark Gajewski directly at mlgajewski@aol.com with your name and the number of people you expect to have in your party. This will allow us to gauge the size of the room and the quantity of treats and beverages.