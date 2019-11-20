Historic Preservation Plan Open House

press release: A draft of the City’s first comprehensive Historic Preservation Plan is now available. The Historic Preservation Plan Advisory Committee, City staff, and a team of consultants have been working to develop the plan over the past two years.

The Historic Preservation Plan strives to identify, celebrate, and preserve the places that represent our collective histories, with an emphasis on historic resources associated with underrepresented communities. It provides a comprehensive framework to guide future activities, including strategies to 1) more effectively lead and integrate historic preservation into public policy, 2) utilize existing land use, zoning, and development standards to support preservation, 3) explore educational and promotion partnerships, 4) capitalize on economic development and financial incentives, 5) highlight sustainable building practices, and 6) encourage heritage tourism.

An Open House will be held on November 20 to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the plan and provide comments on the draft. Open House details are below:

6:00 – 7:30 pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Comments received at this meeting will be considered by the Historic Preservation Plan Advisory Committee at its final meeting, scheduled for December 18, 2019. After that, the plan will be reviewed by the Landmarks Commission and several City boards, commissions and committees. The Common Council is expected to adopt the final plan in early 2020.

