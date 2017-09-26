Historic Preservation Plan

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

The Historic Preservation Plan Kick Off Meeting

 Tuesday September 26, 2017, 6:00-7:30 PM, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street

Please join us to create Madison’s first plan to identify, celebrate and preserve the places that represent our collective community at the Historic Preservation Plan kick off meeting.  The City of Madison is excited to expand its preservation program, but we need your help!

